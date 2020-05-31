CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Public Affairs Podcast: #WeAreOne, George Floyd, The Protests & What’s Next [VIDEO]

We Are One Public Affairs Podcast

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

The death of George Floyd and its aftermath are being felt nationwide. Watch it on television and you see cities on fire, its people angry, frustrated and upset about not just the 46-year-old Floyd’s death but the various accounts of police brutality that they’ve heard about or endured themselves.

In a live edition of the Public Affairs Podcast, the entire Radio One Houston family from 97.9 The Box to Majic 102.1 and Radio Now 92.1 joined together for a conversation not just about George Floyd and his senseless killing, but about the effect of what inaction has lead to in regards to protests across the country. We share personal stories and as Kiotti mentions, an attempt to loot the Galleria overnight that thankfully did not happen.

We had callers from Bishop James Dixon to Brother Deric Muhammad, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson-Lee and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner who urged the community that they can protest but they must do so safely.

“George grew up in this city, the Tre, Jack Yates High School,” Mayor Turner said. “His body is coming back to the city of Houston & we want to pay tribute to him. At the same time, I fully understand people wanting to protest, that is there right, I join them. I simply ask that it is done peacefully.”

He added, “When I first saw the clip, it penetrated my entire being. I said, ‘Not again… not again’ I said, ‘What the hell? Why? What’s the point?’ It wasn’t 30 seconds. It was 8-9 minutes. As a mayor of this city? It makes everything we do more difficult. It doesn’t matter where you are, it amplifies every shooting, every incident involving police officers. You have to immediately condemn it, call it out. You have to allow people to express how they feel.”

Watch the podcast as it happened live on Facebook and social media below. Subscribe to the Public Affairs Podcast on SoundCloud.

RELATED: J. Cole Attends Fayetteville Protest For George Floyd

RELATED: ‘Insecure’ Actor And Houstonian Kendrick Sampson Hit By Rubber Bullets In Los Angeles During George Floyd Protest

RELATED: 200 Arrested Following George Floyd Protests In Downtown Houston

george floyd , public affairs podcast , we are one

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
20 items
Desi Banks Posts Meme Shaming George Floyd Protests
 1 day ago
05.30.20
“Dear Black Brotha…” An Open Letter To Black…
 2 days ago
05.30.20
Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music…
 2 days ago
05.29.20
Kel Mitchell And His Wife Announce Their Second…
 2 days ago
05.29.20
‘Madden’ Over Everything: EA Announces “Groundbreaking” Multi-Year Partnership…
 3 days ago
05.28.20
15 items
George Floyd Protesters & Police Clash Overnight As…
 3 days ago
05.29.20
Man Who Filmed White Woman Calling The Cops…
 3 days ago
05.28.20
DMX Apologizes To Lloyd Banks For Lyricist Snub,…
 3 days ago
05.28.20
The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In…
 3 days ago
05.28.20
20 items
Stabby Able-Bodied White Woman In Wheelchair Caught Fire…
 3 days ago
05.28.20
HBO Max Has Arrived, Find Out If You’re…
 4 days ago
05.27.20
Scottsdale Mayor Furious After Pictures From A Mask…
 4 days ago
05.27.20
20 items
John Boyega Unloads On Racists Following Police Related…
 4 days ago
05.27.20
Trump Administration Uses T.I.’s “Whatever You Like” To…
 4 days ago
05.27.20
Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Doing Blackface 20 Years…
 4 days ago
05.27.20
The First Product From Angela Simmons’ Skincare Line…
 4 days ago
05.27.20
Photos
Close