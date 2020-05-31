CLOSE
‘Insecure’ Actor And Houstonian Kendrick Sampson Hit By Rubber Bullets In Los Angeles During George Floyd Protest

Kendrick Sampson's BLD PWR Birthday Brunch

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

The protests for George Floyd have been seen across the globe. Cities from Los Angeles to New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Columbus, Houston and more have seen nights of protest, fires and in some spaces, looting and assaults.

Insecure star Kendrick Sampson, a native of Missouri City who is no stranger to protests or being on the frontline, was struck by rubber bullets Saturday afternoon as Los Angeles police officers attempted to disperse a crowd protesting Floyd’s death.

In one video, LAPD can be seen firing rubber bullets trying to obtain control of the scene at Pan Pacific Park near Fairfax Avenue.

Sampson broadcasted all of it while on Instagram Live.

“They shot me four times already. I already got hurt and I got hit with a baton,” he said on Instagram. Another video showed him being hit with a baton as he was moving backward from the police.

“Y’all ain’t see no police f**king up white folks when they took guns to the statehouse,” he said, referring to COVID-19 protesters who stormed the Michigan statehouse earlier this month. “Y’all didn’t see police attacking white folks, beating em up with batons, shooting them with rubber bullets when they brought guns to f**king state houses. We came up here with no weapons, with masks.… And we’re the ones who are not peaceful.”

See videos from Sampson’s day in Los Angeles below.

