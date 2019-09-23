Access Houston | Kendrick Sampson

This segment of Access Houston takes up the entire hour of the show. 3 years in the making and we finally have Mo City’s own, Houston’s own, Kendrick Sampson. Kendrick is an actor and an activist who is passionate about liberating black people. His organization BLD PWR, provides training for artists, athletes, and entertainers to use their voices “to create a groundswell of positive social change across all sectors of society.” This conversation is “one of the realest I’ve ever had,” Kendrick says. We talk about the presidential debate that was here in Houston at TSU, Jay-Z and the NFL, The Mueller Report, Russia, Trump, and what we as black people can do to liberate ourselves.

Thank you for listening!