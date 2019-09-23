CLOSE
Access Houston
HomeAccess Houston

Access Houston | Kendrick Sampson

AH 9.22.19

Source: KG Smooth / KBXX

This segment of Access Houston takes up the entire hour of the show. 3 years in the making and we finally have Mo City’s own, Houston’s own, Kendrick Sampson. Kendrick is an actor and an activist who is passionate about liberating black people. His organization BLD PWR, provides training for artists, athletes, and entertainers to use their voices “to create a groundswell of positive social change across all sectors of society.” This conversation is “one of the realest I’ve ever had,” Kendrick says. We talk about the presidential debate that was here in Houston at TSU, Jay-Z and the NFL, The Mueller Report, Russia, Trump, and what we as black people can do to liberate ourselves.

Thank you for listening!

20 Times ‘Insecure’s’ ‘Lyft Bae’ Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The ‘Gram
21 photos
black liberation , community affairs , elections

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Micheal Jackson Has Made $2B Since Passing Away
 7 hours ago
09.23.19
2019 Emmys — The Complete Winners List
 14 hours ago
09.22.19
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-SHOW
Jharrel Jerome Takes Home Lead Actor Win At…
 16 hours ago
09.22.19
10 items
‘Power’ Recap: Saxe REALLY Gotta Go
 16 hours ago
09.23.19
0 item
Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful…
 19 hours ago
09.23.19
J. Cole Says His Gang Starr Verse “Is…
 1 day ago
09.22.19
National Singles Day: 7 Reasons Why Being Single…
 2 days ago
09.21.19
Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Owns The “Hot…
 2 days ago
09.22.19
56 items
All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
These 90’s Fashion & Beauty Trends Are Making…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
Michael B. Jordan Is Soaking Wet As Alicia…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
15 items
Beyoncé Dressed As Lisa Bonet Transported Twitter Fans…
 3 days ago
09.20.19
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Cardi B Had The Perfect Response To Tekashi…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
Kanye West
Kanye West Tops Forbes List As The Highest…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
20 items
At Last! We’ve Finally Got A Beyoncé Wax…
 4 days ago
09.20.19
11 items
Tekashi 6ix9ine Outs “Retired Rapper” Jim Jones As…
 4 days ago
09.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close