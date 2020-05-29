CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Ex-Cop Charged With Murder In Death Of George Floyd

Minnesota community members mourned, protested and looted in reaction to George Floyd dying in police custody

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

The former Minneapolis police officer seen in a video with his knee on George Floyd‘s neck has been arrested, according to Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.

Chauvin was taken into custody by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension on Friday (May 29) and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. More charges may be added on later according to District Attorney Mike Freeman.

The arrest comes four days after Floyd’s death sparked international protests and an uprising in Minneapolis, resulting in the burning of a police station on Thursday (May 28).

Chauvin, along with three other MPD officers who were seen on camera as Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck were fired from the MPD. According to an MPD internal affairs public summary, 18 complaints were made against Chauvin for various acts and items of misconduct. Only two of the 18 complaints against him were “closed with discipline.”

The other three officers have yet to be arrested or charged in connection with Floyd’s death.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for order in his state Friday after multiple protests and fires raged into the Minneapolis sky.

“What the world has witnessed since the killing of George Floyd on Monday has been a visceral pain, a community trying to understand who we are and where we go from here,” Walz said in a news conference.

He added, “As we put a presence on the street to restore order, it is to open that space, to seek justice and heal what happened,” he said. “I will not in any way not acknowledge that there is going to be that pain, but my first and foremost responsibility to the state of Minnesota is the safety and security of all citizens. We cannot have the looting and recklessness that went on.”

Floyd was arrested on Monday after he allegedly used a counterfeit bill at a convenience store, according to police.

RELATED: Did Fired Officer Derek Chauvin Know George Floyd?

RELATED: Minneapolis Protestors Set Fire To Police Station Then Set Off Fireworks [VIDEO]

RELATED: George Floyd Protesters &amp; Police Clash Overnight As Minneapolis Burns

Ex-Cop Charged With Murder In Death Of George Floyd  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

derek chauvin , george floyd

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music…
 3 hours ago
05.29.20
Kel Mitchell And His Wife Announce Their Second…
 5 hours ago
05.29.20
‘Madden’ Over Everything: EA Announces “Groundbreaking” Multi-Year Partnership…
 24 hours ago
05.28.20
15 items
George Floyd Protesters & Police Clash Overnight As…
 1 day ago
05.29.20
Man Who Filmed White Woman Calling The Cops…
 1 day ago
05.28.20
DMX Apologizes To Lloyd Banks For Lyricist Snub,…
 1 day ago
05.28.20
The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In…
 1 day ago
05.28.20
20 items
Stabby Able-Bodied White Woman In Wheelchair Caught Fire…
 1 day ago
05.28.20
HBO Max Has Arrived, Find Out If You’re…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Scottsdale Mayor Furious After Pictures From A Mask…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
20 items
John Boyega Unloads On Racists Following Police Related…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Trump Administration Uses T.I.’s “Whatever You Like” To…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For Doing Blackface 20 Years…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
The First Product From Angela Simmons’ Skincare Line…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Porsha Williams Shares An Update On Her Marriage…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
2 Chainz’ Escobar Restaurant Shut Down For COVID-19…
 2 days ago
05.27.20
Photos
Close