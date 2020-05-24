Chloe x Halle Break Down The ‘Ungodly Hour,’ ‘Grownish,’ Quarantine Faves & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Chloe x Halle, Young Jas considers them to be her sisters so it was like a full-blown reunion over Instagram (and the Houston BMW Studios)! The pair detail what has life been like for them under quarantine (0:37), if vegan life has helped them with their lifestyle (2:14), their excitement with the video for “Do It” (3:48), the significance of their Ungodly Hour album title (5:57), if they’ve ever had wild DMs (7:52), how Halle is tight-lipped about The Little Mermaid (9:00), their favorite Disney movie (9:28), their favorite scenes from season 3 of Grown’ish (10:00), how they couldn’t do what Zoey did in being friends with their exes (12:30), their favorite shows out right now (14:00) and more!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Watch the full interview below.

RELATED: Halle Of Chloe X Halle Tapped To Play Ariel In Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Film

RELATED: ICYMI: Watch Chloe x Halle Bury The ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Cast With #BARS

RELATED: Voices: What Chloe x Halle Song Best Describes Their Relationship? [Video]

Also On 97.9 The Box: