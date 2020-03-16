CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Dr. Tisha Rowe Talks Coronavirus, Prevention Steps To Take & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Dr. Tisha Rowe, MD

Source: Christopher Verastigui / Radio One Digital

With the Coronavirus spreading across the globe and causing a pandemic, we had Dr. Tisha Rowe visit Good Morning H-Town inside the Houston BMW Studios discussing COVID-19 (1:50), what insurance providers are doing during the pandemic, why you shouldn’t panic but be cautious, the serious nature of coronavirus, how you should boost your immune system (5:10), steps to prevent coronavirus beyond washing your hands (9:00) and more!

For continuing coverage of the coronavirus and its impact on Houston and the Greater Houston area, visit our link here.

RELATED: Nike Closing All U.S. Stores Because Of Coronavirus

RELATED: Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours In Wake Of Coronavirus

coronavirus

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Nike Closing All U.S. Stores Because Of Coronavirus
 1 day ago
03.15.20
10 items
Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover Drops Surprise Collection…
 1 day ago
03.15.20
6 items
Megan Thee Stallion Has Her Stiletto On Our…
 3 days ago
03.14.20
2 Chainz Responds To Instagram Comment Controversy, “We…
 3 days ago
03.13.20
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof…
 3 days ago
03.13.20
Jay-Z Explains Decision To Work With The NFL…
 3 days ago
03.13.20
Willow Smith Shaves Her Head During Performance Art…
 3 days ago
03.13.20
15 items
Jay Electronica Finally Drops That Debut Album, ‘A…
 4 days ago
03.13.20
‘Insecure’ Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
03.12.20
Live Nation Entertainment company logo seen displayed on a
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 4 days ago
03.12.20
New Jersey 7-Eleven Owner Arrested For Selling Homemade…
 4 days ago
03.12.20
Chick-Fil-A Begins Selling Their Signature Sauces In Limited…
 4 days ago
03.12.20
Cardi B Is Definitely Nervous About The Coronavirus…
 4 days ago
03.12.20
Living My Best Life! Millennials Are Booking Flights…
 4 days ago
03.12.20
Our Favorite #FlipTheSwitch Challenges From TikTok
 5 days ago
03.11.20
Harvey Weinstein covicted of sexual assault in New York City court
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison…
 5 days ago
03.11.20
Photos
Close