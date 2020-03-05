Help Fight Childhood Cancer: Become A Partner In Hope With St. Jude Children’s Hospital!

Become a “Partner In Hope” by pledging just $20 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer.

Today’s hottest artists have joined the #ThisShirtSavesLives movement to help St. Jude kids.

When you become a Partner In Hope, you will get the This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt to wear as a reminder that you joined the lifesaving mission of St. Jude! Last year, we raised over $100,000 for St. Jude during Radiothon 2019 and we look forward to topping that number this year!

Join us on our mission to help St. Jude Kids.

RELATED: This St. Jude And Anthony Brown Video Will Bring You To Tears [First Look]

RELATED: We Raised Over $100,000 For St. Jude Radiothon 2019!

Also On 97.9 The Box: