Judson Robinson III Discusses Serving Houston For Decades | The Timeline Of Progress

All Black History Month, we are celebrating The Timeline of Progress, chronicling the advancement of African-American men and women in regards to civil rights, politics, sports and locally in our own communities. Today, we spotlight Judson Robinson III, a third-generation activist for the city of Houston.

The current CEO of the Houston Area Urban League sits down with us this Black History Month as we celebrate The Timeline of Progress. We partnered with @CricketWireless to highlight community leaders and organizers. He talks to us about his family’s dedication to public service in the city of Houston that goes back 3 generations. #HearMeOut

