Watch Summer Walker & Usher's "Come Thru" Video

Summer Walker - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

When “Come Thru,” the latest single from Summer Walker’s Over It album first popped up, we immediately knew the Usher sample would catch ears and turn heads.

Not only did Summer and Urs create an absolute Atlanta banger with odes to ‘97 and “U Make Me Wanna,” they already gave us an idea of how the video would look.

Sure enough, the full video for “Come Thru” is a full-on ATL love affair and we can’t get enough of it! Watch it in full below.

summer walker , usher

