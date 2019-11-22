Summer Walker & Chris Brown Team Up For “Something Real” [NEW MUSIC]

Summer Walker‘s Over It album has been hailed as one of the year’s best and if there is one place she’s absolutely comfortable, it’s in the studio. On “Something Real,” with brand new father Chris Brown, she maintains that if you give her a London On Da Track produced song and the ability to do her? It’s a win.

“My last n***a was a b*tch n*gga,” she opens the track up and from there, we get another R&B bop from Summer and Breezy. Listen to the single below.

