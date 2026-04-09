Night Out Turns Violent in Upper Kirby Shooting
A night out in Houston turned violent after a shooting inside a popular restaurant left two people seriously injured.
According to authorities, the incident happened late Wednesday night at a restaurant and bar in the Upper Kirby area. Police say the situation began as an attempted robbery that escalated into a fight and then gunfire.
Investigators report that a man was approached by a group attempting to steal his chains. During the altercation, the confrontation turned physical before shots were fired.
When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One victim was shot several times in the torso. The second victim was hit in the arms and legs. Both were transported to a nearby hospital and are currently listed in critical condition.
Police say the suspected shooter fled the scene before officers arrived and remains at large. Authorities are working to identify and locate the suspect.
The shooting happened while multiple people were inside the restaurant, turning what was supposed to be a normal night out into chaos.
Investigation Ongoing
The Houston Police Department continues to investigate and is asking anyone with information to come forward. Detectives are reviewing evidence and speaking with witnesses to determine exactly what led to the shooting.
Community Concern
Incidents like this continue to raise concerns about safety in Houston’s nightlife districts, especially when situations escalate quickly in crowded public spaces.
What Happens Next
No arrests have been made at this time. More details are expected as the investigation develop