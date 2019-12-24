DaBaby Calls Out Charlotte Police After Allegedly Unlawful Arrest After His Show

DaBaby has had one rather eventual birthday week. First, there was the alleged nude leak (and subsequent denial by him and the revelation of who it actually was). Then, he gave away 200 gifts to kids in Charlotte to help give them a happy Christmas. But last night, the “Bop” rapper was arrested for what cops call a charge of marijuana possession but he contends was unlawful.

#Charlotte native @DaBabyDaBaby arrested for possession of marijuana, per @CMPD. We caught up with him after. First words: "CMPD – unlawful police department. Unlawfully searched my car, arrested me." He told us that CMPD started searching his car before he went on stage. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/frLiTMT7X8 — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) December 24, 2019

Speaking with reporters after he was released, DaBaby accused the department of targeting him in the incident despite not doing anything that would have set off an alarm to officers.

“Every time. There’s nobody when I pull up in the parking lot, the second I get out the car, 15 cops come around,” he told NBC Charlotte about the arrest. Reps from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department claim that DaBaby was detained and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and that he resisted arrest.

“Dirty ass police department try to take me to jail every time I got a show in the city,” DaBaby said in an IG Story update. He shared footage of police officers shining lights in his vehicle and pointed out the general shadiness of their body language when they were called out on camera.

RELATED: Jay-Z Taps DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Rod Wave, Kanye West & More For Year End Picks 2019

RELATED: DaBaby Delivers Classic Performance Of “BOP” And “Suge” On ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]

Also On 97.9 The Box: