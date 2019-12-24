CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DaBaby Calls Out Charlotte Police After Allegedly Unlawful Arrest After His Show

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

DaBaby has had one rather eventual birthday week. First, there was the alleged nude leak (and subsequent denial by him and the revelation of who it actually was). Then, he gave away 200 gifts to kids in Charlotte to help give them a happy Christmas. But last night, the “Bop” rapper was arrested for what cops call a charge of marijuana possession but he contends was unlawful.

Speaking with reporters after he was released, DaBaby accused the department of targeting him in the incident despite not doing anything that would have set off an alarm to officers.

“Every time. There’s nobody when I pull up in the parking lot, the second I get out the car, 15 cops come around,” he told NBC Charlotte about the arrest. Reps from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department claim that DaBaby was detained and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and that he resisted arrest.

“Dirty ass police department try to take me to jail every time I got a show in the city,” DaBaby said in an IG Story update. He shared footage of police officers shining lights in his vehicle and pointed out the general shadiness of their body language when they were called out on camera.

RELATED: Jay-Z Taps DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Rod Wave, Kanye West &amp; More For Year End Picks 2019

RELATED: DaBaby Delivers Classic Performance Of “BOP” And “Suge” On ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]

dababy

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!
DaBaby Calls Out Charlotte Police After Allegedly Unlawful…
 6 hours ago
12.24.19
Amanda Seales Joins Cast of ‘The Real’ As…
 1 day ago
12.23.19
15 items
Sorry Ladies: Man Says Alleged DaBaby Meat Photo…
 1 day ago
12.23.19
Bill Cosby’s Spokesman Calls Eddie Murphy A “Hollywood…
 1 day ago
12.23.19
10 items
RHOAS12: Is Kenya’s Husband Wrong For Defending NeNe?
 2 days ago
12.23.19
Watch Lizzo Perform “Truth Hurts” And “Good As…
 2 days ago
12.22.19
Saturday Night Live - Season 45
Eddie Murphy Brought Mister Robinson, Gumby & More…
 2 days ago
12.22.19
21 items
We Need Some Bop In It: DaBaby’s Alleged…
 3 days ago
12.22.19
RIP Mama Cax: Rihanna, Modeling World Post Tributes…
 3 days ago
12.22.19
Kim Kardashian Dragged For Blackfishing In Cover Photo
 3 days ago
12.21.19
Dwyane Wade Gives Powerful Speech On Importance Of…
 4 days ago
12.21.19
The Grudge poster
The Grudge
 4 days ago
12.20.19
Chance The Rapper & Common To Headline NBA…
 4 days ago
12.20.19
10 items
Sorry Ayesha: Steph Curry Allegedly Had His Lightskint…
 4 days ago
12.20.19
Lira Galore Wants Pierre “Pee” Thomas In Jail…
 5 days ago
12.19.19
Talk Slow: J.R. Smith Claims He And His…
 5 days ago
12.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close