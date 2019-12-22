CLOSE
dababy
We Need Some Bop In It: DaBaby’s Alleged Baby Arm Broke The Internet Last Night

Posted 15 hours ago

Twitter Reacts To The DaBaby's Alleged Nude Video

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


First A$AP Rocky’s sex tape hit the web. Then photos of  Steph Curry’s lightskint love noodle allegedly magically appeared, and now a video of DaBaby’s alleged baby arm is floating up and down Twitter timelines.

The nasties are losing their minds and are fawning over a video (search for it yourself) that allegedly shows DaBaby’s man parts. While you don’t see his face, but you can hear someone that sounds a lot like the rapper in the short clip. Unlike Rocky’s struggle tape that disappointed many, forcing him to issue a statement on behalf of his stroke, the vibes are much different on Twitter.

The ladies are very pleased and are itching for the North Carolina rapper to come put some bop in them. We have no idea what is going on right now to close out the decade, but it seems like we are getting a celeb nude a day. We are sure the when he hops on Twitter, he is going to be blown away by the tremendous amounts of love he is receiving for something not related to his music.

Well, we took the liberty of rounding up the best reactions to the unprecedented moment. You can peep the thirst for DaBaby and the hate from men as their ladies lust over the Kirk rapper in the gallery below.

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty

We Need Some Bop In It: DaBaby’s Alleged Baby Arm Broke The Internet Last Night  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

