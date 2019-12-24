CLOSE
Hot Or Not? Drake Drops UK Heavy “War” Freestyle [VIDEO]

Drake performing at O2 Arena in London

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Depending on how you feel about Drake, his new freestyle “War” is either a Christmas gift or something you’re going to have to pull out a UK dictionary in order to decipher.

On the new track, Drake raps about his relationship with The Weeknd and how they had to patch things up. “OVOXO link up, mandem drink up, me in the drillers/Hawk and Stix and Cash and Baka, Gucci, P, and Gilla/And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller/You know that’s been my n***a, yeah/We just had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can’t split up,” Drake raps over the UK drill beat.

Drake’s final bars are kind of telling here, “Anyone I’m beefin’ with is a no name/N***as can’t even win home games/They just gotta fall in line like Soul Train.”

Watch the video for “War” below

