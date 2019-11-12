CLOSE
Drake Takes Petty Jab At Camp Flog Gnaw Fans Who Boo’d Him: “See You Every Year Til’ You’re 30!”

After getting booed off the stage at Tyler, The Creator's annual festival despite being the special announced guest, Drizzy took it in stride.

HBO's Official 2019 Emmy After Party - Inside

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Drake has taken shots on the chin in times past and has become something of a Canadian Teflon Don as nothing seems to sink him for long. After getting booed over the weekend at Camp Flog Gnaw, Drizzy hit back at the crowd via Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Drake let it be known that getting booed off the stage at one of the biggest music festivals of the year didn’t really harm him as much as some of his detractors may have hoped.

From Drake’s IG:

Plot twist…just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30

While this appears to be nothing but a joke from Drake, Tyler, The Creator was angered at fans for booing the Scorpion star.

Photo: Getty

Drake Takes Petty Jab At Camp Flog Gnaw Fans Who Boo’d Him: “See You Every Year Til’ You’re 30!”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

camp flog gnaw , drake

