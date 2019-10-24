CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

All The Times Drake Got It Right About Women

Happy Birthday, Drizzy.

2014 ESPYS - Backstage & Audience

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

For nearly ten years, Drake‘s whole steez has been to appease to women.

Sure, he can spit a fire 16, but at the same time, he can release a track that soon becomes every girl’s anthem — whether they’re Black, White, single, taken or indifferent. His now classic 2018 track, Nice For What, is pretty much what he’s been doing his entire career, but on steroids.

No matter how many times he’s been called soft or how many times women tried to take him down with pregnancy rumors and such — Drizzy never lost respect and love for the ladies.

He’s mastered the art of either sounding like he’s singing directly to you, or like he wrote the song based on your personal situation.

Like in his 2010 track “Fancy” when he rapped: “And you don’t do it for the men, men never notice/ You just do it for yourself, you’re the fucking coldest/ Intelligent too, ooh you’re my sweetheart/I’ve always liked my women book and street smart.”

 

We can’t wait to show out to “Nice For What” all summer long. Until then, check out some more lyrics that prove Drizzy sure does know, and love the ladies.

All The Times Drake Got It Right About Women  was originally published on globalgrind.com

drake

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 03, 2018
Love For Real: Sean “Diddy” Combs Files To…
 1 hour ago
10.24.19
15 items
Say WHAT?! Lamar Odom Says He Left Taraji…
 4 hours ago
10.24.19
The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Grey's Anatomy' - Arrivals
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 6 hours ago
10.24.19
Nelly Settles UK Sexual Assault Case Out Of…
 7 hours ago
10.24.19
Megan Thee Screenwriter: Megan Thee Stallion Is Reportedly…
 9 hours ago
10.24.19
Cardi B Joins ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Cast
 1 day ago
10.23.19
6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The Knot
 1 day ago
10.23.19
Stephen Curry Responds To Michael Jordan Saying He’s…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
Trick Daddy Doesn’t Have “Nann” Funds, Files For…
 1 day ago
10.23.19
DaBaby Pays It Forward, Gives Homeless Mother $1000
 2 days ago
10.23.19
10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best…
 2 days ago
10.23.19
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Another Woman Has Hit Future With A New…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
7 Times We Wanted An R&B Album From…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
White Man Named Tupac Shakur Arrested In Tennessee
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Mrs. Petty: Nicki Minaj Ties the Knot With…
 2 days ago
10.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close