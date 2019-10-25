CLOSE
Drake Throws Gangster Themed Birthday Party [Photos]

He made his guests an offer they couldn't refuse.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - October 23, 2019

Source: BG027/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Drake continues to live his very best life however he sees fit. October’s Very Own celebrated his special day the mafia way.

As spotted on Page Six the 6 God hosted his closest friends and family to a cosa nostra themed birthday party. According to the website’s confidential sources the “Money In The Grave” rapper toasted to his 33rd birthday at Goya Studios in Hollywood. The festivities paid homage to classic gangster movies with a functional casino, bottle girls wearing DEA jackets and the iconic police line up wall from The Usual Suspects.

View this post on Instagram

Family First. @combscartel

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

To hear their snitch tell it Drizzy conducted himself like a true Don. “He was actually the quintessential gentleman,” the source explained. . “He greeted people and said hello to everyone and shook hands. He really had a good time with his friends and was laughing … He literally worked the room for the entire party.”

In the house were the likes of Diddy, Adele, Chris Brown, Future, Fetty Wap, Snoop Dogg, A1, Jim Goldstein and Larsa Pippen. French Montana, who was dressed like Tony Montana, gifted Drake a diamond cuff reportedly worth $175,000.

You can see more photos from the bash below.

Photo: Getty

Drake Throws Gangster Themed Birthday Party [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

