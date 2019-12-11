CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Madd Hatta Morning Show
HomeMadd Hatta Morning Show

Young M.A. Declares She’s Not Problematic, Talks Debut Album, Sexuality, Mr. Robot & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Young M.A

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Digital

Young M.A blew up off “Ooou” a few years ago and instead of rushing out with an album, she took her time, got a TON of rappers upset because she’s unapologetic about who she is and then some.

With her HERstory In The Making album out now, the NYC rapper sits in with the Madd Hatta Morning Show inside the Houston BMW Studios to offer a legit answer on switching her diet up (1:10), ass eating (1:55), why her album is different than her mixtapes (4:17), relationships (6:10), what her “type” is (6:30), putting her emotions in her music (8:40), her favorite songs (10:00), being critiqued by being open about her sexuality (12:20), her tunnel vision for making music (14:20), not signing to a major (16:00), brushing off the Kodak Black issue (23:50), directing an adult film and her plans for directing a new one (30:48), starring on Mr. Robot (33:00), and more!

Subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you NEVER miss any of our exclusive interviews!

RELATED: Watch: Young M.A Gives Us Classic Pool Party Vibes In Her New “PettyWap” Video

RELATED: New Music Friday: DaBaby, Kevin Gates, Young M.A., Sosamann, Eric Bellinger & More

young m.a.

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Trial date is set
Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The…
 1 hour ago
12.11.19
Singer Lizzo performs at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 held at The Forum on December 6, 2019 in Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Lizzo Crowned TIME Entertainer Of The Year 2019
 5 hours ago
12.11.19
Lizzo Claps Back At Haters Mad That Her…
 1 day ago
12.10.19
Cardi B Details How She & Offset Moved…
 1 day ago
12.10.19
61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Lauren London Continues The Marathon In Emotional New…
 1 day ago
12.10.19
Nick Cannon & Suge Knight Diss Eminem In…
 1 day ago
12.10.19
Beyoncé Teases New Ivy Park x adidas Collection…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Mother Runs Barber Over For Leaving A Cut…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Peep The First Trailer to ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ [Video]
 2 days ago
12.09.19
2020 Golden Globe Nominations Are In And The…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
JAY-Z, Beyoncé and Kanye West Top 2019 ‘Forbes’…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Pusha T & Wife Virginia Expecting First Child
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Santa Claus for Christmas and New Year Greeting Vector Design.
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Megan Thee Stallion Is Here To Remind You…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Live Video For…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close