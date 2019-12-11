Meet Aeko! Chris Brown Shares First Photo Of Newborn Son, Akeo Brown

CLOSE
Chris Brown is giving the world an intimate look at fatherhood. Today (Dec. 11) the VA native released a picture along with the name of his newborn son.

Breezy shared a beautiful black and white photo of himself holding the newborn’s feet with the caption, “AEKO CATORI BROWN” on Instagram.

AEKO CATORI BROWN

Brown welcomed his second child last month with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. Harris reposted the image in her Instagram stories adding, “Forever won’t be enough with you.”

