Chris Brown is giving the world an intimate look at fatherhood. Today (Dec. 11) the VA native released a picture along with the name of his newborn son.
Breezy shared a beautiful black and white photo of himself holding the newborn’s feet with the caption, “AEKO CATORI BROWN” on Instagram.
RELATED: Chris Brown’s Ex Gives Birth to His Second Child
Brown welcomed his second child last month with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. Harris reposted the image in her Instagram stories adding, “Forever won’t be enough with you.”
RELATED: Chris Brown’s Yard Sale Was LIT! (Watch)
Latest…
- Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ Docuseries [TRAILER]
- Young M.A. Declares She’s Not Problematic, Talks Debut Album, Sexuality, Mr. Robot & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
- Meet Aeko! Chris Brown Shares First Photo Of Newborn Son, Akeo Brown
- Lizzo Crowned TIME Entertainer Of The Year 2019
Meet Aeko! Chris Brown Shares First Photo Of Newborn Son, Akeo Brown was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com