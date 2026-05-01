10 Songs You Might Not Have Known DJ Kid Capri Produced

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When it comes to hip-hop royalty, you can’t leave out one of the most recignizable DJ’s in the game, DJ Kid Capri. With a career spanning decades, Kid Capri has cemented his place as one of the most recognizable DJ voices and a master behind the tables, and not to mention he has produced some of the biggest names in the industry.

Now, imagine experiencing this living legend live, surrounded by the beauty of the open sea. The One Voyage Cruise is bringing you an unforgettable opportunity to witness DJ Kid Capri in an once in a once-in-a-lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.



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Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, and more, enriching experiences, and of course, the legend Kid Capri himself.

Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com

Here are 10 Songs DJ Kid Capri Produced That You Might Not Have Known