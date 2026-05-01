Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Let’s get into one legendary woman in Hollywood who has consistently shown up and shown out without ever trying too hard — Angela Bassett. Now, the stylish entertainer is set to serve as a host committee member at this year’s Met Gala. To celebrate, check out Angela Bassett’s iconic style over the years.

Angela Bassett’s style has landed her front and center at this year’s Met Gala. At 67 years old, this woman is not slowing down, not shrinking back and certainly not playing it safe. She is walking into rooms with the kind of energy that reminds every single one of us that real style is not about trends. It is about knowing exactly who you are and dressing like it every single time.

And the timing of this celebration could not be more perfect. As Art Threat reports, Bassett is set to serve as a Host Committee member at the 2026 Met Gala on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. She joins co-chairs Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams for the evening, themed “Costume Art,” with a dress code of “Fashion Is Art.” The fact that she is not just attending but sitting at the table as a committee member tells you everything you need to know about where Angela stands in fashion culture right now.

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For those who need a refresher on why she earned that seat, let us talk about what she did when she finally made her Met Gala debut just last year. Despite her legendary Hollywood icon status, Bassett did not attend a Met Gala until 2025. When she finally arrived, she did so in a custom Burberry blue velvet vine jacquard tuxedo cape paired with matching high-waisted trousers, designed by Burberry’s chief creative officer Daniel Lee. She completed the look with a sheer black blouse, a black silk tie, and leather cameo-fringe pumps, accessorized with Messika jewelry. The acclaimed actress worked with her longtime stylist Jennifer Austin to ensure every detail felt confident, powerful and sensuous. She waited decades to walk that carpet, and when she did, she walked it as if she owned every step of those stairs.

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

What makes Angela’s style so deeply resonant is the philosophy behind it. She has described her approach to fashion as representing creativity, fearlessness and impeccable dressing. Bassett told Vanity Fair, “Somebody’s always watching you, so be your superfine self.”

That is not just a style tip. That is a life manifesto. And it is one she has embodied on every red carpet, at every premiere and in every public appearance she has made throughout a career spanning more than three decades.

From the bold, sculptural gowns she wore during her Waiting to Exhale era in the mid-90s to the sleek, powerful silhouettes she brought to award seasons throughout the 2000s, Angela has always understood that clothes are a form of communication. She has never used fashion to disappear. She uses it to announce herself. Whether she is in a figure-hugging gown that celebrates every curve or a tailored suit that commands a room, the message is always the same: I am here, I am intentional and I am not here to be overlooked.

As she heads into the 2026 Met Gala under the theme “Costume Art,” the fashion world is holding its breath, wondering what she will bring this time. If her track record tells us anything, Bassett will not repeat herself and she will not play it safe. She will walk out and remind every designer, every stylist, and every woman watching at home that style, in its highest form, is really just confidence made visible.

Scroll through the gallery below to revisit some of Angela Bassett’s most unforgettable fashion moments over the years, because this woman has inspired us since before most of us knew to pay attention.