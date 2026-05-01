New Music Friday: Vibes, Smoke & Soul Just Dropped

Eclectic mix of genres and moods, from laid-back luxury to vulnerable late-night vibes.

Standout artists include Curren$y, Bryson Tiller, GloRilla, and The-Dream.

Highlights balance between confidence anthems and introspective, reflective tracks.

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Alright, tap in—because this week’s New Music Friday is one of those playlists where you can go from riding clean on the highway to sitting in your feelings real quick… and I’m not mad at it.

Let’s start with the lifestyle record of the week. Curren$y, Wiz Khalifa, and Harry Fraud link up for “The Coin Toss.” And if you know anything about that trio, you already know what time it is—smooth production, effortless bars, and that laid-back, luxury smoke vibe. This is top-down, palm trees, don’t-rush-me music.

Then you’ve got Bryson Tiller sliding through with “It’s OK.” Bryson is back in that pocket—moody, honest, late-night energy. It’s one of those records that feels like a text you never sent. Quiet but it hits.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

On the rap side, DaBaby teams up with GloRilla and YK Niece for “Pop Dat Thang.” This one is loud, unapologetic, and built for outside. GloRilla continues to prove she’s one of the most commanding voices in the game right now—every time she shows up, you feel it.

If you’re looking for something a little more introspective, Vince Staples delivers with “Blackberry Marmalade.” Vince doesn’t waste words—he paints pictures. It’s gritty, reflective, and real in a way that separates him from a lot of the noise.

And then you’ve got Isaiah Rashad linking with SZA on “Boy In Red.” This is that dreamy, floaty, vibey record—perfect for zoning out or cruising at night. TDE chemistry never misses.

Don’t sleep on The-Dream either. “Bring That Body” is classic Dream—sensual, minimal, and straight to the point. He’s still one of the best when it comes to setting a mood.

And hold up—we can’t wrap this without mentioning a late add that just slid in. Chris Brown links up with Leon Thomas for “Fallin’.” This one leans heavy into that smooth R&B lane—vulnerable, melodic, and real polished. Chris is clearly setting the tone heading into his BROWN album era, and Leon Thomas? He’s becoming that go-to voice for this new wave of soulful R&B. It’s the kind of record that sneaks up on you… then ends up on repeat.

And just in case you needed a reminder of confidence? Lizzo said don’t forget who you are with “B**.” Bold, loud, and empowering—exactly what you expect.

Bottom line? This week is about balance. You’ve got smoke music, soul records, club energy, and introspection all in one drop.So whatever your vibe is today… yeah, there’s something here for you. Bennett Knows.