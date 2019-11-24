CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Report: Joycelyn Savage, One Of R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriends, Speaks Out Against Him

R. Kelly Bond Hearing Held In Sexual Assault Case

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

One of the major faces of the R. Kelly scandal seems to be turning on the embattled singer after years of silence and dedication. Joycelyn Savage, one of Kelly’s live-in girlfriends, is speaking out about her relationship with the R&B singer.

RELATED: Family Of Joycelyn Savage Confronts R. Kelly Spokesperson At Heated Press Conference

Savage took her story to Instagram, publishing two posts on the issue. The first post was a cube of black and white that said, “There’s something that I need to reveal, something I should’ve talked about a long time ago. This is my story!” Savage caption the illustration with the phrase, “I’m sorry.”

View this post on Instagram

I’m sorry.

A post shared by Joycelyn Savage (@joycelynsavage) on

 

The second post is a video with the words “This Is My Story… He Always Hated The Truth” set to Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.” In the caption, she notes that she has partnered with the company Patreon and will be posting daily chapters of her story.

 

According to TMZ, Steven Greenberg, R. Kelly’s attorney, says that Savage is exploiting her situation for financial gain, telling TMZ that, “It is unfortunate that Jocelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert.”

RELATED: Parents Of R. Kelly’s Alleged Victim Hire Lawyers To Get Their Daughter Back

Greenberg goes on to add, “Obviously if she were, to tell the truth, no one would pay so she has, unfortunately, chosen to regurgitate the stories and lies told by others for her own personal profit. We know the real facts, and it was not until the money ran out that she decided anything was wrong. Hopefully, people will see it for the Obvious profiteering it is.”

The first installment of her story is for mature audiences and is currently out now and is available at patreon.com/Joycelynsavage 

 

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Black Twitter Praises Gayle King For Being Virtuous Woman With The Patience Of Job After R. Kelly Interview

21 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Praises Gayle King For Being Virtuous Woman With The Patience Of Job After R. Kelly Interview

Continue reading Black Twitter Praises Gayle King For Being Virtuous Woman With The Patience Of Job After R. Kelly Interview

Black Twitter Praises Gayle King For Being Virtuous Woman With The Patience Of Job After R. Kelly Interview

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=07yZF2lM1y0 In an explosive interview with Gayle King, disgraced singer R. Kelly claimed he’s fighting for his life against the media, public and parents of his victims who he claims want to end his career. During the 10 minutes we got to see of Gayle and Kelly’s 80 minute sit-down shows Kelly so overcome by emotion that he stands up and shots his “innocence” into the cameras while Gayle sat calm and collected. Gayle asked Kelly why he agreed to do the interview to which he responded, “I’m very tired of all of the lies. I’ve been hearing things, and you know, and seeing things on the blogs, and you know, you know, I’m just tired.” In particular, the lies that offended him the most were the accusations that he has been abusive and is running a cult. “Oh my God. Um — all of them, got little girls trapped in the basement… helicopters over my house trying to rescue someone that doesn’t need rescuing because they’re not in my house,” he said, adding, “Handcuffing people, starving people. I have a harem, what you call it – a cult. I don’t even really know what a cult is. But I know I don’t have one.” He denied breaking the law and that he holds women against their will. “I have been assassinated. I have been buried alive. But I’m alive,” he yelled. Gayle continued to question Kelly about his alleged behavior. “So I think the point you’re making is, and correct me if I’m wrong, that you have never held anybody against their will?” “I don’t need to. Why would I? How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I’ve been through in my way way past, to hold somebody, let alone 4, 5, 6, 50, you said — why — how stupid would I be to do that?!” Kelly said. Kelly increasingly got more aggressive until he claimed people are out to get him. “Thirty years of my career! And y’all trying to kill me? You killing me, man! This is not about music! I’m trying to have a relationship with my kids! And I can’t do it! Y’all just don’t want to believe the truth! You don’t want to believe it!” He added, “This is not true! That doesn’t even make sense! Why would I hold all these women? Their fathers and mothers told me, we’re going to destroy your career!” Gayle’s is being heralded as a hero in the face of Kelly’s shenanigans. And rightly so. She didn’t break a sweat as Kelly made a fool of himself. Black Twitter isn’t having it.

Latest…

Report: Joycelyn Savage, One Of R. Kelly’s Live-In Girlfriends, Speaks Out Against Him  was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Jocelyn savage , R. Kelly

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Susan Kelechi Watson Puts Beth and Randall Amongst…
 12 hours ago
11.23.19
12 itemsBET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Pre Show
Wait A Minute: Ray J Blocks Pregnant Wife…
 1 day ago
11.22.19
Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In…
 1 day ago
11.22.19
Al Pacino Leads A Team of Nazi Killers…
 1 day ago
11.22.19
Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Tops…
 1 day ago
11.22.19
Rapsody Reacts To Grammy Snub: “The Good Fight…
 1 day ago
11.22.19
Report: Chris Brown, Ex Ammika Harris Welcome Baby…
 2 days ago
11.21.19
Megan Thee Stallion Glows In I-D Magazine Photoshoot…
 2 days ago
11.21.19
15 items
The Best “I’m Gonna Tell My Kids” Memes…
 2 days ago
11.22.19
When I Was Younger: Blac Youngsta Explains How…
 2 days ago
11.21.19
Robyn Crawford Believes Whitney Houston Is Still With…
 2 days ago
11.21.19
Prayers Up: Fenty Model Slick Woods Reveals She…
 2 days ago
11.21.19
20 items
Celebrity Babies Born In 2019
 2 days ago
11.21.19
Damon Dash Arrested For Unpaid Child Support, Pays…
 2 days ago
11.21.19
Alicia Keys Takes To Instagram To Talk Judgement…
 2 days ago
11.21.19
15 items
Kim Kardashian Roasted To Steve Harvey Suit Smithereens…
 3 days ago
11.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close