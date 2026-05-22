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Hooters Confirms Major Rebrand After Bankruptcy Restructuring

Hooters is officially undergoing a major rebrand after its original founders regained control of the company following bankruptcy restructuring.

Published on May 22, 2026

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Neunkirchen - Hooters Bar in Neunkirchen
Source: ullstein bild / Getty

Hooters is officially undergoing a major rebrand after its original founders regained control of the company following bankruptcy restructuring.

According to recent reports, the brand is shifting away from its long-standing provocative image and repositioning itself as a more family-friendly, neighborhood-style restaurant. The company’s leadership says the goal is to return Hooters to its original concept of a casual sports bar focused on wings, service, and a relaxed dining atmosphere.

As part of the changes, the company is rolling back more revealing uniform updates introduced in recent years and reintroducing a more traditional “beach-themed” look. Leadership has also confirmed plans to simplify the menu, improve food quality, and upgrade restaurant locations as part of a broader “re-Hooterization” strategy.

The restructuring follows a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2025 and a wave of closures and ownership changes across the chain. Since then, the company has been transitioning toward a franchise-led model under its original founders.

Executives say the brand is not disappearing but instead evolving, aiming to rebuild customer trust and stabilize long-term growth in a competitive restaurant market.

While the rebrand has sparked mixed reactions online, company leadership insists the changes are about survival and modernization—not abandoning the brand’s identity.

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