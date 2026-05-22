THE End of an Era: ” The Late Show” Signs OFF After 33 Years

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

After more than three decades on television, The Late Show officially came to an end Thursday night as Stephen Colbert hosted his final episode from New York’s iconic Ed Sullivan Theater.

The emotional finale wrapped up an 11-year run for Colbert and closed the book on a franchise that first launched in 1993 with David Letterman. CBS announced last year that the network would retire “The Late Show” franchise entirely in May 2026, calling it a financial decision amid changes in late-night television.

The final episode featured surprise celebrity appearances, comedy sketches, emotional tributes, and music performances from legendary artists. Fellow late-night personalities and longtime friends also stopped by to celebrate Colbert’s final night on air.

During his closing monologue, Colbert thanked viewers, staff members, and the audience that supported the show through more than 1,800 episodes. He called the production “The Joy Machine” and reflected on the honor of hosting from the historic theater that once welcomed The Beatles to America decades ago.

CBS says the decision marks the end of the franchise altogether, not just Colbert’s run as host. The network is expected to replace the time slot with alternative programming while developing future late-night projects.

For many fans, the finale wasn’t just the end of a television show — it was the closing chapter of one of the most recognizable brands in late-night TV history.