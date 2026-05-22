Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

Court Rules Against Floyd Mayweather in Paternity Case

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. is once again making headlines after multiple reports confirm he has been ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back child support f

Published on May 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four
Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. is once again making headlines after multiple reports confirm he has been ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back child support following a recent court ruling.

According to court documents reported by multiple outlets, a Nevada judge ruled in March 2026 that Mayweather is the legal father of a 4-year-old girl born in 2021. The child’s mother filed a paternity petition in 2023, which led to the court case.

Reports state that Mayweather was served multiple times and ordered to take a DNA test, but failed to comply. As a result, the court issued a default judgment establishing paternity.

The ruling requires Mayweather to pay approximately $32,850 per month in ongoing child support, along with about $933,050 in back payments, bringing the total close to $1 million.

The case adds to a growing list of recent legal and financial headlines surrounding the retired boxing champion, who remains active in exhibitions, business ventures, and public appearances.

As of now, no official statement from Mayweather’s legal team has publicly disputed the court ruling.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

UFC 6 Gamplay Update

UFC 6 Boasts Updated Fighter Likenesses, Gameplay, & More

Hip-Hop Wired
Hot Girl Summer by Megan Thee Stallion at Paraiso Miami Swim Week - Runway

Megan Thee Stallion & Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Line Returning To Miami Swim Week

Hip-Hop Wired
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings

Cardi B Tops BET Award Nominations, Kendrick Lamar Right Behind Her

Hip-Hop Wired
Charlie Puth: Whatever's Clever! World Tour

Wiz Khalifa Wanted In Romania On Drug Conviction

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Kids in Pool
17 Items
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Sun, Fun, Fitness & Games: Amazing Summer Deals for Kids in Houston

Houston Gamblers
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win A Family 4 Pack To Houston Gamblers vs. Battlehawks

Trending
2 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Congrats, Big Mama! Latto Reveals She Gave Birth To Her 1st Child, Confirms The Baby Blessing Is 21 Savage's Seed

Bun B UGK
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets To Bun B’s Ridin’ Dirty 30th Anniversary Celebration

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close