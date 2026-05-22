Court Rules Against Floyd Mayweather in Paternity Case

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Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. is once again making headlines after multiple reports confirm he has been ordered to pay nearly $1 million in back child support following a recent court ruling.

According to court documents reported by multiple outlets, a Nevada judge ruled in March 2026 that Mayweather is the legal father of a 4-year-old girl born in 2021. The child’s mother filed a paternity petition in 2023, which led to the court case.

Reports state that Mayweather was served multiple times and ordered to take a DNA test, but failed to comply. As a result, the court issued a default judgment establishing paternity.

The ruling requires Mayweather to pay approximately $32,850 per month in ongoing child support, along with about $933,050 in back payments, bringing the total close to $1 million.

The case adds to a growing list of recent legal and financial headlines surrounding the retired boxing champion, who remains active in exhibitions, business ventures, and public appearances.

As of now, no official statement from Mayweather’s legal team has publicly disputed the court ruling.