Access Houston | TORCH | Children’s Museum of Houston

Our next conversation is with Robert D. Jackson is the CEO of TORCH, a fiscally sponsored organization aiming to cultivate a generation of creators through arts entrepreneurship. TORCH Presents: BABA & ME: 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF BABA’S DEATH in honor of Robert Dean Jackson who lost his life to gun violence in southeast Houston on January 11th, 1999. On this day, exactly twenty years later, Robert D Jackson will honor his father’s death with a ritualist libation ceremony that will include elements of live music, audio and video projection and theatrical performance. Robert is also the recipient of the Individual Artist Grant Award. This grant is funded by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance.

Next we talk to Leti Luna from the Children’s Museum of Houston about their Halloween “Grosstopia.” Take a dose of gross as you discover spine-tingling experiments, spirit-lifting interactives and slime-filled fun during Halloween Grosstopia! Grab your favorite costume and your best ghoul-friends to set out on a TRICK-OR-TREAT quest EVERY DAY and join us for Happy House on Halloween night at the museum where it’s free for the whole family.

Thank you for listening!

