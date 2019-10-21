Tobe Nwigwe Talks ‘Fouriginals’ LP, Paying Homage To Houston, Family Life & More!

Tobe Nwigwe has been EVERYWHERE since his last visit at the Houston BMW Studio. He had a baby girl (Baby Fat), toured all over the country, did a Tiny Desk Concert with NPR and more.

Kicking it with the Madd Hatta Morning Show with Fat, Nell, Baby Fat and Paul Wall, Tobe talks about his transition from football to rap, how his movement is changing the world, paying homage to the city at every turn, working with Paul Wall on “Juice”, family life with his wife and little girl, his recently released Fouriginals album and more!

