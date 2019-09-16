CLOSE
Los Lideres Spotlight: Franky Da Barber, His Inspired Cutz And Paying It Forward Through His Daughter

Franky Da Barber

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Hispanic Heritage Month is in full swing from September 15 to October 15, celebrating the history, culture, pride, and landmarks made by his Hispanic men and women all over the globe. This year, XFINITY presents Los Lideres: Highlighting Houston’s Hispanic Heroes and Franky Da Barber, like any neighborhood barber, is helping shape lives and the confidence of clients across the city.

The Inspired Cutz owner and founder sits down with us to discuss how he found cutting hair to be his passion, growing up in Houston and how he’s passing down his love to his 7-year-old daughter Alijah who has already gone viral with her skills cutting hair.

Stay tuned for more Los Lideres content, brought to you by XFINITY!

