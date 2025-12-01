Cyber Monday: The Deals Are Wild, The Drama Is Wilder

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One

Cyber Monday has officially touched down, and while it started as the digital little cousin to Black Friday, it’s become its own full-blown shopping holiday — chaos included. Every year the deals get bigger, the shopping carts get fuller, and the patience levels get thinner. And this year? Oh, the internet is showing out. Retailers are fighting for your attention with “once-in-a-lifetime” discounts, but shoppers are fighting each other in the comments because those promo codes keep mysteriously disappearing at checkout. Typical Cyber Monday energy.

Now me personally? I don’t move for Black Friday or Cyber Monday — the deals don’t excite me enough to stand in a line or sit in a digital one. I’m not built for checkout battles. But let me have an Amazon gift card sitting around? Oh, I’m absolutely clicking “Add to Cart” like everyone else. I don’t chase the deals… but if they come to me, I’m not turning them down. A lil’ convenience never hurt anybody. Today’s headlines are even wilder: one major tech retailer’s site crashed before sunrise after people tried to mass-add a $1 laptop “price glitch” — and yes, folks are still arguing with customer service demanding they honor it. Fashion brands are dropping deals faster than people can refresh, and TikTok has officially replaced your wallet as the first thing to empty because every influencer is screaming “RUN, don’t walk!” Meanwhile, shipping companies are begging everybody to relax because packages from last Cyber Monday still haven’t been delivered. We’re in full holiday chaos mode, and the internet wouldn’t have it any other way.

So whether you’re here for the actual savings or just watching the mess from the sidelines, Cyber Monday 2025 is proving one thing: we will happily risk WiFi crashes, cart wipes, and emotional distress for a discount. Shop smart, shop fast, and don’t fall for the fake “70% off” banners that were probably 40% off last week. Good luck out there — you’re gonna need it. BennettKnows