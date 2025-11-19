Houston Named the 2nd Most Sinful City in America

Source: Creative Services / creative services

Houston just picked up a not-so-holy crown: according to a WalletHub study comparing 182 U.S. cities, H-Town is now the second-most sinful city in America, trailing only Las Vegas. The study measured 37 “vice-minded” indicators — everything from violent crime and gambling to jealousy and excess — and Houston’s high scores in greed, lust, and vices played a big part in that ranking.

Summer Walker & Chris Brown Pay Homage To Mariah Carey On “Baby”

What makes Houston’s sin game so strong? Well, the city doesn’t just dabble in nightlife — it lives it. While it may not be Las Vegas-level “anything goes,” Houston’s strip clubs, adult entertainment venues, and the endless options for late-night partying give it a powerful “lust” footprint. Mix in the city’s booming nightlife, high energy, and a growing reputation as a tourist destination, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a vice-heavy city that’s not just for locals anymore.

One Gotta Go: H-Town Grammy Winners Edition

At the end of the day, being #2 on this list isn’t exactly a badge of honor — but for some, it’s become part of Houston’s identity. Yes, there’s greed and excess, but there’s also a freedom here, a willingness to lean into desire. Whether you see it as a dark side or a gritty charm, one thing’s for sure: Houston’s sin game is real, and it’s not going away anytime soon.