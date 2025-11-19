Listen Live
Close
Music

Houston Named the 2nd Most Sinful City in America

Published on November 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Radio One Houston Header Image
Source: Creative Services / creative services

Houston just picked up a not-so-holy crown: according to a WalletHub study comparing 182 U.S. cities, H-Town is now the second-most sinful city in America, trailing only Las Vegas. The study measured 37 “vice-minded” indicators — everything from violent crime and gambling to jealousy and excess — and Houston’s high scores in greed, lust, and vices played a big part in that ranking. 

Summer Walker & Chris Brown Pay Homage To Mariah Carey On “Baby”

What makes Houston’s sin game so strong? Well, the city doesn’t just dabble in nightlife — it lives it. While it may not be Las Vegas-level “anything goes,” Houston’s strip clubs, adult entertainment venues, and the endless options for late-night partying give it a powerful “lust” footprint. Mix in the city’s booming nightlife, high energy, and a growing reputation as a tourist destination, and you’ve got all the ingredients for a vice-heavy city that’s not just for locals anymore.

One Gotta Go: H-Town Grammy Winners Edition

At the end of the day, being #2 on this list isn’t exactly a badge of honor — but for some, it’s become part of Houston’s identity. Yes, there’s greed and excess, but there’s also a freedom here, a willingness to lean into desire. Whether you see it as a dark side or a gritty charm, one thing’s for sure: Houston’s sin game is real, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine's Mother Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-A-Lago Estate In Florida

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Hip-Hop Wired
Alexander Wang show, Fall Winter 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 11 Feb 2017

Fetty Wap Secures A Shorter Bid, Locks In New Release Date

Hip-Hop Wired
Primary Wave x Island Records presented by Mastercard: 2020 Pre-Grammy Party

Rory Farrell Of ‘New Rory & Mal’ Packed Up Over Offensive Tweets Aimed At Black Women

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Westside Connection Video Shoot In Chicago
30 Items
National

Happy Veterans Day! 30 Celebrities Who Served In The Military

Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans
News

Ex-Texans Player Kris Boyd in Critical Condition After NYC Shooting

25 Items
Entertainment

No Tricks, All Treats! A Gallery Of Frighteningly FINE Celebs, Spooky Delicious Stunners & More Who Slayyyed On Halloween 2025

Recording Studio
20 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Social Media
Good Morning H-Town

Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

News

President Donald Trump Says Tariff Dividend Checks Delayed To 2026

Houston Bissonnet
Crime

Two Women Killed after Fighting in Houston Street

Friends toasting with beer in a pub
Lifestyle

Club Nights vs. Club Days: What We’ve Lost When the Lights Came On

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close