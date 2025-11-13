Listen Live
One Gotta Go: H-Town Grammy Winners Edition

Published on November 13, 2025

The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

This week’s One Gotta Go was all about celebrating Houston’s Grammy-winning heavyweights — the artists who’ve carried H-Town on their backs and made history on the biggest music stage in the world. Following the buzz around this year’s Grammy nominations, we decided to take it back to some of the city’s most iconic Grammy-winning moments. The lineup? Straight classics: Beyoncé’s “Crazy In Love” ft. Jay-Z, Chamillionaire’s “Ridin’ Dirty”, Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma” ft. Nelly, and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage (Remix)” ft. Beyoncé.

Every song in this round represents a chapter in Houston’s musical story — from Beyoncé’s breakout solo era with “Crazy In Love,” to Kelly’s timeless duet with Nelly that had everyone saying “no matter what I do,” to Meg’s powerhouse remix that united two H-Town queens in one unforgettable moment. But when it came down to choosing which song would reign supreme, Chamillionaire’s “Ridin’ Dirty” rolled right over the competition. The fans made it clear — that song wasn’t just a hit, it was a whole movement. With its iconic hook, slick verses, and unforgettable video, “Ridin’ Dirty” defined mid-2000s rap and earned Chamillionaire a Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group.

Michael Jackson Biopic “Michael” Breaks Records Before Release

This win just proves that Houston’s hip-hop roots run deep. Before viral hits and TikTok challenges, we had artists like Chamillionaire paving the way, giving the city its voice in the mainstream. And even after all these years, “Ridin’ Dirty” still hits the same — whether you’re cruising down 610 or just vibing at home. BennettKnows.

