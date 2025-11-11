Michael Jackson Biopic “Michael” Breaks Records Before Release

Source: Peter Still / Getty

The King of Pop is returning to the big screen — and the world can’t stop watching. The trailer for Michael, the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic, dropped this week and immediately broke records as the most-viewed biopic trailer of all time. From the very first frame, it’s clear this movie is going to be something special. The trailer gives us flashes of Michael’s journey — from the early Jackson 5 days to his rise as one of the greatest performers ever to hit a stage. It teases emotional scenes that dive into his creative genius, the pressure of fame, and the moments that defined his career — including the making of Thriller, Bad, and those iconic world tours that changed pop music forever.

One of the most powerful elements of this film is its casting. Michael Jackson’s own nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will portray him — and that detail alone makes Michael feel especially authentic. Watching Jaafar step into his uncle’s shoes, with so many natural similarities in voice, look, and movement, gives the biopic a level of realism that no one else could deliver. It’s a full-circle moment for the Jackson family and for fans who’ve followed Michael’s legacy for decades. I’m personally excited to see how they handle the moments leading up to the release of Thriller — still the best-selling album of all time — and how the movie captures the magic behind his creative process. If Michael can deliver the emotional impact of legendary biopics like Selena (which launched J.Lo’s career) or Ray (which proved Jamie Foxx’s status as a triple threat), then we’re looking at another award-worthy moment in film history.

With Michael officially set to hit theaters April 24, 2025, it’s safe to say fans are counting down the days. The trailer alone already feels like a celebration — not just of Michael’s music, but of his influence and the way he redefined what it meant to be a global artist. If the movie lives up to the hype, it’s going to remind the world exactly why Michael Jackson will forever be known as the King of Pop.