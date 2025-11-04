Listen Live
Big Sean & Jhené Aiko: Spotlight on Their Music

Published on November 4, 2025

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020
Source: 2020HHA / Getty

Okay, music fam—let’s talk about Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. Word on the street is they’ve reportedly split again (yeah, that’s messy) but instead of the usual gossip, I’m here for the music they left behind. Because no matter what happens in their personal life, their collaborative work still hits. One track I keep coming back to? Their 2015 single I Know— off of Big Sean’s Dark Sky Paradise that record captured a real moment between them.

One Gotta Go: Sweet Treats Edition — Which Hit Still Reigns Supreme? 

Let’s rewind a bit. Big Sean and Jhené first made waves together on songs like “Beware” ft. Lil Wayne and “Body Language,” but “I Know” brought something different—emotion, vulnerability, and a cinematic feel where they imagine aging together.  Their duo project TWENTY88 followed in 2016, showing they could turn chemistry into art.  Even though reports say things are off again now, the music doesn’t erase itself—it holds up. “I Know” still plays like a memory, a mirror, and a message all at once.

Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

So yeah—are they back together? Are they not? Whatever the headline says, what matters most is that their artistry left an imprint. That track I mentioned? It’s one of my favorites for a reason. Because even when relationships change, genuine musical moments? They stick around – “I Know,” Bennett Knows.

