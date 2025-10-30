Listen Live
One Gotta Go: Sweet Treats Edition — Which Hit Still Reigns Supreme?

Published on October 30, 2025

This week on Good Morning H-Town, we turned up the sugar and turned on the nostalgia for a “sweet treats” edition of One Gotta Go — and trust me, this lineup was delicious. The contenders? 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop,” 112’s “Peaches & Cream,” D4L’s “Laffy Taffy,” and Lil Wayne’s iconic “Lollipop.” Four different flavors, one tough decision.

First up, 50 Cent’s “Candy Shop” — a certified 2000s club classic featuring Olivia, dripping in sensual energy and still instantly recognizable from that first beat. Then there’s 112’s smooth and seductive “Peaches & Cream,” an R&B anthem that defined an era of silk shirts, slow grooves, and grown-folks vibes. D4L’s “Laffy Taffy” brought that snap-music energy that took over the mid-2000s, giving us one of the most playful and viral hip-hop hits of its time.

Club Nights vs. Club Days: What We’ve Lost When the Lights Came On

But when the votes came in, there could only be one king of the candy shop — and that title went to Lil Wayne’s “Lollipop.” The 2008 smash hit from Tha Carter III was unstoppable, topping the Billboard Hot 100 and helping cement Weezy’s superstar status. Between the hypnotic beat, Static Major’s smooth hook, and Wayne’s unforgettable flow, “Lollipop” was the sweet spot that no one could let go. So there you have it — the sweetest showdown yet, and “Lollipop” came out on top. What should next week’s “One Gotta Go” theme be? Drop your ideas below… and remember, no matter how you like your music — hard, smooth, or sugary — we’ve got the flavor. Bennett Knows

