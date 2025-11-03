Listen Live
Who You Got Blocked — And Why It’s More Than Just a Click

Published on November 3, 2025

Let me be honest — I’ve got anywhere between 50 to 100 numbers blocked in my phone right now. Yeah, I said it. And no, it’s not all exes and drama. Most of them are bill collectors, scam likelys, and a few “boo things” who never stayed blocked for too long (don’t judge me ). But after reading a piece called “Blocking People Is a Form of Self-Care,” I realized that I’m not crazy for it. Blocking isn’t about being petty — it’s about protecting your peace.

There was a time when I felt bad for hitting that button. Like maybe I was overreacting or doing too much. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that my peace costs way more than a phone bill. Every time I block a number, it’s me saying, “I don’t owe you my energy.” Whether it’s a debt collector blowing up my phone, an old friend who can’t respect boundaries, or a situationship that ran its course, that “block” is my reset button. It’s how I take my power back.

The funny part? Sometimes blocking people has less to do with them — and more to do with me. Because when I’m constantly responding, explaining, or checking messages that throw me off my vibe, I’m not showing up as my best self. Blocking helps me refocus. It’s like spring cleaning for your contacts list — sweep out the old energy so new connections can come through. So yeah, I might have a long block list — but that’s just proof that I’m protecting my space like it’s sacred. Because it is. Sometimes the best way to keep your peace isn’t by talking it out — it’s by muting the noise altogether. So if you’re still holding on to numbers that don’t serve you, go ahead and hit that button. Trust me, your future self will thank you. Bennett Knows.

