Kendrick Lamar Leads the 68th Grammy Nominations — Who I’m Rooting For

Published on November 10, 2025

Kendrick Lamar
The 68th Grammy Awards just dropped their nominations, and whew — it’s a big year for music. Kendrick Lamar came through with 11 nominations, leading the pack like only he can. He’s up for Album of the Year with GNX, alongside Let God Sort ’Em Out by Clipse, Chromakopia by Tyler, the Creator, and Debí Tirar Más Fotos by Bad Bunny. I love seeing how diverse this year’s lineup is — from rap to R&B to pop and even experimental sounds, it really feels like every corner of the culture got some love this time around.

Now, let’s talk about who deserves to win. For me, Kendrick Lamar should sweep it all. Every project he drops is intentional — layered, poetic, and powerful — and GNX is no exception. He’s once again setting the bar for storytelling in hip-hop, so yeah… he can go ahead and collect those trophies. On the R&B side, Best R&B Album is a tight race between Leon Thomas (Mutt), Coco Jones (Why Not More?), and Teyana Taylor (Escape Room). But that Best R&B Song category? That’s where I’m confused! Personally, I’d love to see Chris Brown & Bryson Tiller’s “It Depends” or Leon Thomas’ “Yes It Is” take it — both are smooth, emotional, and vocally rich. But if I’m being real, the smart money’s probably on Kehlani’s “Folded” or Summer Walker’s “Heart of a Woman”. Both of those tracks have been everywhere, connecting with fans in a way that feels timeless.

At the end of the day, the 68th Grammys are shaping up to be a real celebration of artistry — not just popularity. From Kendrick’s lyrical genius to R&B’s soul-filled renaissance, this year’s nominees remind us why we fell in love with music in the first place. I’ll be watching, rooting loud for Kendrick, Kehlani, and whoever else decides to shake up the industry that night. BennettKnows.

