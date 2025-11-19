Summer Walker & Chris Brown Pay Homage To Mariah Carey On “Baby”

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Summer Walker is officially back! The R&B star just released her highly anticipated double-disc album Finally Over It, marking one of her most personal projects yet. The album features a stacked list of collaborators including Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Bryson Tiller, Don Toliver, and SZA, with production from London on da Track, Hitmaka, and OG Parker. Early standouts like “Heart of a Woman,” “Spend It,” and “Outta Reach” have already climbed the streaming charts, helping Finally Over It hit No. 1 on Apple Music within hours of its release. Fans are saying this is Summer tapping into her most confident and clear era — and we agree.

But the track that instantly grabbed my attention is Summer Walker and Chris Brown’s duet “Baby” — the one that samples Mariah Carey’s classic “Always Be My Baby.” It’s easily my favorite song on the album. You can tell Summer and Chris built chemistry during their tour together, because their vocals blend effortlessly. The production feels nostalgic in the best way, and instead of ruining a classic (which is always a risk), they add a soft, buttery R&B twist that pays genuine homage to Mariah. It’s smooth, it’s warm, it’s catchy — and it feels like a true standout moment on the project.

Finally Over It is already shaping up to be one of the biggest R&B releases of the year, and this Mariah Carey–sampled track is only helping the momentum. Whether you’re a long-time Summer Walker fan or checking in to see what all the hype is about, this album delivers everything from heartbreak to healing to heavy replay value. And if the early streaming numbers say anything, Summer is far from “over it” — she’s just getting started.