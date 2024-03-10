Movies

2024 Oscars Sort Of Black, Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins

Published on March 10, 2024

96th Annual Oscars - Show

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

The Oscars are here, and many are hate watching just for the sake of complaining what actor of color got jerked. It is what it is, and sometimes they do get it right, and here are the Black actors we’re rooting for that actually won.

After the 2016 #OscarsSoWhite hashtag went viral, thanks to April Reign, the Academy took notice and began to diversify its members. While they may have gotten a little better at making sure actors of color get their do, it’s not by much.

But here’s who won in 2024, so far.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her star-making turn at Mary Lamb in The Holdovers. It is her first Oscar.

Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction won for Best Adapted Screenplay. Splendid.

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers won Best Documentary Short Film for The Last Repair Shop. Big shout to 12-year-old Porché Brinker for representing.

96th Annual Academy Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

And that’s it, so far…

And that’s all. Shout to David Alan Grier for holding down the night’s voiceover duties, too.

96th Annual Oscars - Show

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

2024 Oscars Sort Of Black, Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

