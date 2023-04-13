Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were spotted on the set of the upcoming Bad Boys 4 movie in Atlanta. Will, who plays Mike Lowerey, and Martin, who plays Marcus Burnett, were seen near their trailers, in character for the film. In January, both Will Smith and Martin Lawrence posted a video with them announcing that the film was in the process. However, now is the first time we’ve spotted the two on set together.
According to Variety, at the Grammy Awards back in February Questlove stated, “I’ll give the spoiler alert away. Will Smith was a part of the festivities tonight, but they started shooting Bad Boys 4 this week”. In July 2022, Martin Lawrence dismissed rumors of him not continuing with the Bad Boys series because of his incident. He told the world he’s at least “got one more”. He also spoke about how much of an impact the series had on the culture. Bad Boys 4 is currently in production and the release date is still unknown.
Will the favorable series do as well as the classics before it?
- Win Tickets To See Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Us’ Tour July 26
- Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHOUT Contest
- The Amanda Seales Show Weekdays 10a-2p on The Box!
- Hibbett Sports Opens New Location In Houston
- Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Says He’s Received ‘More Than 1,000’ Racist Death Threats From Trump Supporters
- Megan Thee Stallion Accuses 1501 Certified Of Draining Its Funds
- Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite For ‘Bad Boys 4’
- Black Health 365: A Conversation with Griff | Episode 29
- Black Police Chiefs On The Rise, But Their ‘Burden’ Seems ‘Unfair’
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘No Hall Passes Granted Over Here’ | Episode 115
- Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing by police
- Black Man Ordered To Return To Florida Prison He Spent 33 Years In For A Crime He Says He Didn’t Commit
- Queen Latifah Becomes First Female Rapper Selected For National Recording Registry
Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Reunite For ‘Bad Boys 4’ was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Report: Houston Man Impersonated Cop To See Megan Thee Stallion Show
-
Rapper BTB Savage Killed In Houston Hours After Mocking Slain Man Online
-
21 Year Old YouTuber Shot During YouTube Prank
-
Win Tickets To See Lil Baby's 'It's Only Us' Tour July 26
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHOUT Contest
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!
-
Beware: The Upheaval Of All Side Chicks