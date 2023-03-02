97.9 The Box Radio Cares for Kids!
St. Jude Kids Radiothon 2023
March 2, 2023
6am – 11pm
Become A Partner In Hope: Call 1-800-411-9898
Why Support St. Jude?
Families NEVER receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.
Treatments invited at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since it opened 50 years ago.
St. Jude freely shares discoveries, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists can use that knowledge to save thousands more children around the world.
St. Jude conducts more clinical trials for childhood cancer than anyone else.
