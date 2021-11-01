Box Pop Up Shop: Win Cactus Jack Foundation Celebrity Softball Game Tix!

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

It’s Astroworld Week in the City of Houston and 97.9 The Box wants to help you secure tickets to some of the biggest events in town. First up, Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation’s Celebrity Softball Game on November 4!

Head to Midtown Park TODAY (November 1) beginning at 6 PM and kick it with Good Morning H-Town’s Keisha Nicole as well as Joke Da Smoke and Yams G and find out how you can get tickets to one of the biggest celebrity events in town! Events are happening all week long including sneaker releases, basketball court dedications – and of course – ASTROWORLD FEST this Friday and Saturday!

Good luck!

