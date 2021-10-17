Entertainment News
Travis Scott Flexes Another Air Jordan 1 Low Collab

Cactus Jack stays pulling the hypebeasts in.

At this point, Travis Scott is responsible for selling just as many sneakers as he does albums. The Houston rapper recently took to Instagram to stunt in a fit that featured yet another collaboration with Air Jordan.

Word is that Scott and his Cactus Jack company will be dropping more Air Jordan Lows that will sellout in seconds in 2022. Besides all sorts of expensive drip he is rocking in the photo he shared, including a big ass Louis Vuitton bag, a discerning sneakerheads eyes quickly spotted the new flavor of Air Jordan 1 Lows he is seen rocking.

These aren’t the “Reverse Mochas” that have already been teased but a whole new colorway that Kevin Durant is surely itching to get his hands on. With the grey panels on a white base they actually look close to the Scott’s Playstation Dunks which currently have a 6-figure asking price on StockX.

Yeah, the sneaker game is crazy right now, so you might want to holla at the plug ASAP.

