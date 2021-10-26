Astroworld Festival 2021 – Travis Scott, SZA, Earth Wind & Fire, Lil Baby, Master P & More To Perform

The third annual Astroworld Festival stretches to a two-day affair in 2021 and on Tuesday (October 26), Travis Scott unveiled the official lineup on Instagram.

Spread out amongst the November 5 and 6 days on the NRG grounds include Scott himself as well as performances from SZA, Young Thug, Chief Keef, Master P, Bad Bunny, Tame Impala, Earth Wind & Fire, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Roddy Ricch, Toro Y Moi, Bia, Metro Boomin, Don Toliver, Teezo Touchdown, Chase B, SoFayGo and more.

“NOVEMBER COME WONT YOU POP OUT AT THE FEST,” Scott wrote.”3RD ANNUAL ASTROWORLD FEST LINE IS NOW HERE. WELCOME TO UTOPIA WE MORPHED THE GROUNDS INTO A NEW UNIVERSE THIS YEAR CANT WAIT FOR YALLL TO SEEEE IT. AND IM BRINGING SOME AVENGERS WIT ME PS SHOW IS SOLD OUT BUT I FINESSED A BIT MORE FOR YALL LETS THE RAGGGGGEEEEEEEERSS F*CKING COMMENCE BASNNFKDJDJRVEBEHWH”

In April, Scott revealed the festival would take part over two days in 2021, a step up after the festival’s original run in 2018 and sequel in 2019 ran only on a Saturday.

To commemorate the lineup news, a limited release of tickets has been made available to the public. Fans can purchase two-day GA tickets to the 2021 event, which are on sale now at AstroworldFest.com. Prices begin at $349.99, although fans are encouraged to purchase immediately as ticket supply is extremely limited.