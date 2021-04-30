Travis Scott Reveals Astroworld Festival 2021 Return Dates

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Travis Scott is giving fans a gift for his 29th birthday – aside from a release of Air Jordan VI sneakers.

The multi-platinum rapper’s beloved Astroworld Festival is back for 2021 and will take place at NRG Park with a TWO DAY event beginning on November 5 and ending on November 6. Tickets go on sale Wednesday (May 5) at 12 noon.

“FOR THIS BDAY ALL I WANT IS RAGE,” Scott captioned on Instagram Friday (April 30). “MAN WE BEEN LOCKED IN A HOUSE FOR SOMETIME NOW AND I BEEN BANGING MY HEAD AROUND TRYNNA TO GET BACK TO IT I BEEN WANTING TO SHARE AND EXPERINCE WITH ALL THE OTHER LIKE MINDED CHAOTIC RAGER LIKE ME FOR SOME TIME NOW. THAT BEING SAID IN NOVEMBER POP OUT AT THE FEST ASTROWORLD FEST 2021 2 DAYS THIS YEAR WITH AND OUT LANDISH LINE UP SEE U SOON !!!”

The festival, originally introduced in 2018, was the culmination of Scott’s vision of reimagining Houston’s famed Astroworld theme park with a massive concert lineup and more. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the 2020 edition of the festival was put on hold but Scott promised fans it would return for 2021.

The highly popular festival has seen performers from the likes of Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Marilyn Manson and Scott as a prime headliner. The 2019 edition featured a shocking appearance from Dave Chappelle as well as Kanye West, who watched as the fans serenaded him with “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”