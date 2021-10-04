Entertainment News
Summer Walker Announces New Album 'Still Over It' Out In Novemeber

BET Awards 2021 - Arrivals

The official return of Summer Walker takes place in less than a month.

On Monday (October 4), Walker and team revealed her sophomore effort Still Over It will hit digital streaming platforms. The album is the follow-up to Walker’s 2019 debut album Over It, which was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The announcement of Still Over It comes via a flashback commercial skit, which provides a touch of nostalgia, giving context to Summer’s iconic debut album art. The visual sheds light to the depicted phone call, revealing that she’d been speaking with a then-incarcerated JT (City Girls). The conversation picks up with Summer reeling about her relationship and closes with the pair awaiting JT’s release while insinuating a future collaboration.

Walker’s latest album arrives after the singer gave birth to her first child earlier this year and teased the project through Instagram. In July, she shared her Life On Earth EP featuring the singles “White Tee” and “SWV.”

