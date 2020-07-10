Summer Walker Shares ‘Life On Earth’ EP

Welcome back to Summer.

Almost a year since she released Over It, Summer Walker has been a busy guest feature for the likes of Khalid, Justin Bieber, Trey Songz and more. Back on her own material post BET Awards, the “Come Thru” singer gifts fans a 5-track EP titled Life On Earth. With PARTYNEXTDOOR and newcomer NO1-NOAH serving as the EP’s only guests, expect plenty of people doing their best not to make those decisions during a pandemic to press play.

Hear the standouts “White Tee” and “SWV” here.

Also On 97.9 The Box: