Summer Walker Shares ‘Life On Earth’ EP

Summer Walker - Spring Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Welcome back to Summer.

Almost a year since she released Over ItSummer Walker has been a busy guest feature for the likes of Khalid, Justin Bieber, Trey Songz and more. Back on her own material post BET Awards, the “Come Thru” singer gifts fans a 5-track EP titled Life On Earth. With PARTYNEXTDOOR and newcomer NO1-NOAH serving as the EP’s only guests, expect plenty of people doing their best not to make those decisions during a pandemic to press play.

Hear the standouts “White Tee” and “SWV” here.

