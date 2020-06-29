CLOSE
2020 bet awards
See The BET Awards 2020 Performances [VIDEO]

BET Awards 2020

Source: BET Awards 2020 / Getty

The 2020 BET Awards not only celebrated 40 years of BET, they also celebrated 20 years of one of or cultural staples of an awards show. Everything of course shifted to being not exactly live due to the COVID-19 pandemic and since the BET Awards took the mantle of being the first major awards show since COVID began, Viacom (BET’s parent company) decided to open up the budget something serious.

Check out the performances from the night.

1. Roddy Ricch – “High Fashion” & “The Box”

2. John Legend – “Never Break”

3. Masego – “Queen Tingz”

4. D Smoke & SiR – “Let Go” x “Black Habits”

5. Megan Thee Stallion – “Girls In The Hood” x “Savage”

6. DaBaby & Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

7. Jennifer Hudson – “Young, Gifted & Black”

8. Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock – “Lockdown”

9. LONR – “The Most”

10. Wayne Brady – “Lucille” & “Good Golly Miss Molly” (Little Richard Tribute)

11. Lil Wayne – “Kobe Bryant” (Kobe Bryant Tribute)

12. Alicia Keys – “Perfect Way To Die”

13. Chloe x Halle – “Forgive Me” x “Do It”

14. Summer Walker & Usher – “Session 32” x “Come Thru”

15. Jonathan McReynolds & Kane Brown – “People” x “Worldwide Beautiful”

16. Kierra & Karen Clark Sheard – “Something Has To Break”

