CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Did Summer Walker Confirm She’s Pregnant? [PHOTO]

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7

Source: NBC / Getty

Summer Walker has been dodging rumors for months about her alleged pregnancy with on-again-off-again boyfriend London On Da Track but in a recent Instagram photo, the “Over It” singer seems to be confirming the obvious.

On Friday (November 20), the singer shared a picture on Instagram of her palming her protruding belly with a number of angel emojis in the caption. However, Summer has been known to make plenty of deflections about pregnancy or even being pregnant in the first place.

In a post shared on her public Finista account on November 3 (easily breaking the code of what a fake Instagram account should be), Summer wrote that fans were “weirdos” for wanting her to publicly disclose her pregnancy and that she was just “bloated.”

“Y’all weirdos , who demands a stranger to tell you if they pregnant,” Summer wrote. “lol and what kinda creep wants someone else to have a baby that they will never meet or help them raise. & the answer is no b*tch I’m bloated but y’all weird.”

The child would be the first for Walker who recently released the complete version of her platinum-selling Over It album on Friday featuring live versions and acapellas of songs like “Come Thru,” “Girls Need Love” and more. You can stream it in full below.

RELATED: Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani Talk The Strength Of Being A Women In Billboard’s Power Player Issue

summer walker

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7
Did Summer Walker Confirm She’s Pregnant? [PHOTO]
 33 mins ago
11.20.20
12 items
Quavo Swears He Didn’t Cheat On Saweetie With…
 3 hours ago
11.20.20
10 items
Good News: The Hotties React To Megan Thee…
 5 hours ago
11.20.20
Georgia Confirms Joe Biden Won The State’s Electoral…
 6 hours ago
11.20.20
Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova Line Makes Bank…
 7 hours ago
11.20.20
10 items
Jeezy & Gucci Mane Dead Beef Following Very…
 9 hours ago
11.20.20
Meek Mill Drops ‘Quarantine Pack’ EP & Visuals…
 9 hours ago
11.20.20
Boosie Is Not Getting Foot Amputated, Out Of…
 9 hours ago
11.20.20
ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Show
Jeremih In ‘Critical Condition’ In ICU Battling COVID-19,…
 10 hours ago
11.20.20
Q-Tip Confirms Megan The Stallion Collaboration Is On…
 24 hours ago
11.19.20
Janet Hubert, Will Smith Squash 27-Year Beef During…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
20 items
SnowCone vs. Clone: Fans Hilariously Discuss Tonight’s Jeezy…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
The Fashion Moments That Made Cardi B “Woman…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty To Shooting Megan…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
50 Cent Claims He Was Offered $1 Million…
 1 day ago
11.19.20
All Screwed Up Visual Tribute
Watch The ‘All Screwed Up’ Visual Tribute [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
11.19.20
Photos
Close