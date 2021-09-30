Wale & J. Cole Join Forces For ‘Poke It Out’ [NEW MUSIC]

Music
Wale has delivered on two occasions for his upcoming Folarin 2 album. The first, “Angels” with Chris Brown, kept right in line with producer Hitmaka‘s love of common sample flips, in this case, Diddy‘s “I Need A Girl Pt. 1.” The second, “Down South” with Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream, took the D.C. native back to Texas courtesy of Harry Fraud‘s flip of “Still Tippin.”

In short, Folarin 2 has the energy for the classics and now “Poke It Out” with former blog era turned superstar running mate J. Cole takes on Q-Tip‘s 1999 hit “Vivrant Thing” and shows love to not only the Megan Thee Stallion body types, but the Coi Leray ones as well. It’s the pair’s first collaboration since 2018’s “My Boy (Freestyle)” from his Free Lunch EP and the latest J. Cole verse since the release of his The Off-Season album and “Heavens EP” single.

Press play on the fun, club-ready single below. Wale’s Folarin 2 arrives on October 22.

